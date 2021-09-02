Confinement lifted and curfew rolled back to 9 p.m. on weekdays, but not on w

The prefect of Reunion announces, this Thursday, September 2, a lifting of confinement and a reduction of the curfew to 9 p.m. on weekdays. On the other hand, partial confinement is maintained on weekends, as is the curfew at 7 p.m. The detail here.

The prefect of Reunion announces this Thursday, September 2, a “Gradual loosening of the measures to curb the Covid-19 epidemic”.

Confinement lifted during the week, but not on weekends

Jacques Billant has decided to lift the confinement during the week, from Monday to Friday. You will be able to move unconditionally beyond the radius of 10 km from your home during the week. On the other hand, confinement is maintained on Saturday and Sunday, with a travel radius limited to 10 kilometers.

Curfew at 9 p.m. on weekdays, but 7 p.m. on weekends

The prefect announces that the curfew is pushed back to 9 p.m. from Monday to Friday so that establishments welcoming the public can resume their activity, subject to the health pass. On the other hand, the curfew is maintained at 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

“The festive gatherings of the weekend are conducive to the circulation of the virus and to clusters”, assures the prefect. For this reason, it takes separate measurements between the week and the weekend. These measures are taken for the next two weeks, until September 20, and come into force as of next Monday. However, the prefect warns that he will be able to reverse these measures at any time.

“This de-escalation does not mean the end of restrictive measures, because if the situation improves, the virus is still circulating and we must continue our efforts”, warns Jacques Billant.

Indicators that are improving

Last week, the prefect decided to renew the measures to curb the epidemic put in place on July 31. “We were able to pass the milestone of our return to school, social and economic”, explains the prefect who considers that “these last six days have made it possible to consolidate the improvement of the indicators”. In two weeks, the incidence rate in Reunion Island fell from 420 to less than 200 per 100,000 inhabitants. The positivity rate is less than 4%.

From pressure to hospital voltage

“For the time being, we have ruled out the risk of an epidemic outbreak, however the hospital pressure remains high”, adds Jacques Billant. Every day, new patients are admitted to Reunion Island hospitals. In recent days, there are on average 35 hospitalized patients in intensive care and 60 in covid medicine unit. This level of hospitalization is the same as at the end of June, i.e. a “high plateau”.

In view of “the dangerousness of the Delta variant and the proportion of the population at risk in Reunion Island”, Martine Ladoucette, Director General of the ARS specifies that he “It has been shown that the inhabitants of Reunion are still too exposed to severe forms of the disease and to death”. In the meeting, “the number of people admitted to intensive care is 50% higher than that of the metropolis”.

Still too many deaths

According to the authorities, Réunion still deplores “too many deaths every week”. “There are on average fifteen deaths per week, that’s more than in June”, specifies Martine Ladoucette.





The prefect of Reunion believes that the island has reached a “epidemic stabilization” and that it is now necessary “to embark on the path of the net ebb of the epidemic, for this the vaccine dynamic must continue”. The prefect recalls that without “Sufficient island-wide immunity, we will have to continue to have measures to restrict our daily activities.”

Vaccination coverage still insufficient

According to Martine Ladoucette, director general of the Regional Health Agency, vaccination coverage is struggling to exceed 60% in Reunion. “340,000 people over 12 years old did not receive the second dose or no dose at all, she asserts. It is a level close to that which the West Indies had before falling into horror “.

The director general of the Regional Health Agency ensures that there is “nine to twelve times more likely to be hospitalized in intensive care if you are not vaccinated”. She recognizes that the target of 80 to 90% of Reunionese vaccinated in mid-November will not be reached and now sets a new target for mid-December.

Martine Ladoucette also announces that the nine vaccination centers on the island will now be accessible without an appointment this weekend. In addition, a tenth center will open in the south of the department, soon.

Asked about the “need” to make a third injection of the Pfizer vaccine, the director general of the ARS replied that this third dose will be available from September. She specifies that it is “a reminder strongly recommended for people over 65 years of age or people with risky pathologies”. An interval of at least six months from the second dose of Pfizer vaccine is required, or at least four weeks after the Janssen single dose.

A controlled start to the school year

Three weeks after the start of the school year in Reunion, the rector of the Academy, Chantel Manès-Bonisseau, believes that “the situation is under control”. To date, 81 classes have been closed in the first degree. In the second degree, 102 middle school students and 67 high school students have tested positive and isolated at their home. Six staff are also positive for Covid-19 and isolated.

In schools, saliva test and self-test campaigns are continuing. In middle and high schools, vaccination campaigns are also continuing. Ephemeral vaccination centers are open in three high schools on the island.

From September, two new schools in the east and west of the department will also welcome these ephemeral vaccination centers. While 23% of 12-17 year olds have a complete vaccination schedule in Reunion, the rectorate considers that this is too little. Its objective is to facilitate access to vaccination for students.

