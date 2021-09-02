confinement will be “extended” in French Polynesia

Dominique Sorain, the High Commissioner of the Republic in French Polynesia, announced it on Wednesday to franceinfo. The confinement was to end on Sunday, September 5 at midnight but hospitals are still facing the influx of Covid-19 patients.

The confinement, curfew and traffic restrictions in force since August 23 in French Polynesia will be “extended“, announces to franceinfo the High Commissioner of the Republic in French Polynesia, Dominique Sorain, Wednesday, September 1. The measures will be detailed in the morning of this Thursday (late evening, Paris time). origin fixed until Sunday, September 5 at midnight, including the closure of schools and the ban on leaving home.

More than 400 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized in Tahiti and in peripheral hospitals, including 47 people in intensive care. But about fifteen people do not receive the care they need. French Polynesia has deplored 11 deaths linked to the virus in the past 24 hours and 447 since the start of the Covid-19 epidemic.

More than a hundred caregivers will arrive by the end of the week in French Polynesia, “to arm additional resuscitation beds”, announces the High Commissioner Dominique Sorain. About thirty of them will arrive “in the coming hours“.





Usually, there are a little less than 30 resuscitation beds in Tahiti, the goal is to reach 55 and then 62 beds. Dominique sorain franceinfo

Reinforcements of firefighters and civil security soldiers will also arrive “to do vaccination”. “It is one of our priorities in the region”, explains Dominique Sorain.