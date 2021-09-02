Controversy over the 3rd dose of vaccine: Thierry Breton responds to the WHO

JV with AFP –
We will produce in Europe and the United States 500 to 600 million doses per month
In mid-August, Mike Ryan, the emergency director of the WHO observed that the injection of a third dose of the vaccine against the Covid-19 amounted to “distribute additional life jackets to people who already have one, while we
let other people drown without a life jacket “. In the same vein, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan added that “current data does not indicate that recalls are necessary”. This position defended by the WHO comes at a time when the Covax device is seriously behind schedule, most countries in sub-Saharan Africa experiencing vaccination rates below 2% of the population.
