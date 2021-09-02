Coronavirus in France: the results of this Wednesday, September 1

In the grip of a fourth epidemic wave, France is experiencing a fluctuation in the number of patients hospitalized due to Covid-19. Daily update on the epidemic in France, with figures from Public Health France and the Ministry of Health.

CONTAMINATIONS

This Wednesday, September 1, 17,621 new cases of Covid-19 were identified in 24 hours, according to figures from Public Health France, a total of 6,783,329 cases confirmed since the start of the epidemic. The positivity rate, which measures the number of positive cases compared to the number of people tested, is 2.8%.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of hospitalized patients has stabilized for a week, between 11,000 and 11,200 people. It was this Wednesday of 11,119 patients, including some 2,300 in intensive care.





The intensive care units, which welcome patients with the most serious forms of Covid-19, treat 2,294 patients. This figure has tended to increase very slowly over the past week (+55 in seven days), whereas it increased more rapidly between July 25 and August 25.

Hospital pressure remains strong in three departments: Bouches-du-Rhône (945 people hospitalized), Martinique (789) and Guadeloupe (557).

DEATHS

85 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total toll of this epidemic in France to 114,577 deaths.

THE VACCINATION

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, 48,767,471 people have received at least one injection (i.e. 72.3% of the total population), including 44,574,529 people with a complete vaccination schedule (66.1% of the population) , according to the Directorate General of Health.

France launched its so-called third dose vaccination booster campaign on Wednesday, which concerns the oldest and most vulnerable people vaccinated for six months or more.