Covid-19: 10 deaths in 24 hours

10 people died between August 31 and September 1. The epidemiological square of September 1 leads to 446 the total number of deaths linked to covid-19 in Polynesia since the start of the epidemic. 304 people disappeared between May 30, 2021 and September 1, 2021.

A number “striking“, underlined the Minister of Health Jacques Raynal, although the situation has improved slightly over the past two days. But he preferred not to go too far on this new trend.

Vaccination continues to progress. 140,345 people received their first injection and 112,556 are fully vaccinated.

On August 25, figures showed that nearly 90% of patients hospitalized in the covid sector are unvaccinated or have an incomplete vaccination schedule. 86.4% of people who unfortunately died were not vaccinated or had an incomplete vaccination schedule.

They will be around a hundred nursing staff from Public Health France and national solidarity, in reinforcements in hospitals in Polynesia by the end of the week, announced Jacques Raynal.



