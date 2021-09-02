Covid-19. Are we allowed to take the phone from you to check your QR code?





Bars and restaurants, long-distance public transport, cinemas and sports halls … access to all these places is subject, at least since August 9, to obtaining a health pass for people over 18 years old. . While professionals generally only have to scan your QR code, some users have noted that their phone was sometimes taken from their hands for a little more detailed verification. An abusive grip At the time of verification, you normally just need to present your health pass, in paper or dematerialized version in the form of a QR Code. This can be listed via the “Tous Anti Covid” application which allows a “full screen” display: your smartphone then presents your QR Code in large size so that it can be easily scanned. When the QR code is displayed in “full screen”, it is just followed by your first and last name. When scanning, the person in charge of checks should normally use “All Anti Covid Verif” which simply indicates a green screen for a valid pass and a red screen otherwise.

By taking the phone in hand, it is possible to go back and have the details of the health pass: if it is obtained through a complete vaccination schedule, a recovery test or a negative test. This information is not decisive for access to places where the pass is required, this detail should in no way penalize you and should, on the contrary, remain confidential. This handling of the telephone does not fall within the scope of the authorized control methods. National Commission for Informatics and Freedoms (Cnil) The CNIL thus recalls that “this handling of the telephone does not fall within the framework of the authorized control methods. Indeed, the professional must limit himself to scanning the QR code presented, which allows access only to the data relating to the identity and validity of the pass “.

“All Anti Covid Check” or nothing In order to carry out this control, the operators of the places concerned can, moreover, for the moment only use “All Anti Covid Verification”, the service developed by the Imprimerie Nationale group. The question was asked by an Internet user at Liberation: can we verify that the person in charge of the control scans our QR Code with this dedicated application? “During a control, it is possible to ask the verifier to present the application he is using. If an application other than” All Anti Covid Check “or an authorized one is used, the person verifying the pass risks one year in prison and a fine of 45,000 euros, ”explain our colleagues.

What do professionals risk if they do not carry out this control? In the absence of control of the health pass, the professionals concerned are again exposed to sanctions: a formal notice by the administrative authority, for a maximum of 24 hours, in order to comply with the applicable obligations. If the formal notice is unsuccessful, the administrative authority may order the closure of the place or event for a maximum period of seven days. This closure will be lifted if the operator provides proof of the implementation of measures allowing it to comply with its obligations. Beyond three breaches noted within forty-five days, the operator risks one year of imprisonment and a fine of 9,000 euros.

Other means of control could subsequently be available. “Other applications will be able to check the validity of health passes, insofar as they comply with the conditions defined by order of the Minister of Health and the Minister responsible for Digital”, mentions in particular the government in its FAQ on the health pass to destination of professionals.