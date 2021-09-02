Covid-19: at least 15 million doses of vaccines discarded since March in the United States

WASTE – Problem with expiration, refrigeration, open vial without a taker for all doses … In the United States, at least 15 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have had to be discarded without having been used in recent months.

At least 15 million doses of anti-Covid vaccines have been thrown away in the United States since March 1, according to American media NBC on Wednesday, citing information obtained from American health authorities. This number of wasted doses has been reported by US states or pharmacies that administer the vaccines to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), the country’s main federal public health agency. It is probably underestimated, with several states or federal agencies missing from this data.

All the info on Covid-19: the challenge of vaccination

The reasons for throwing away doses can be various: expiry date passed, dilution error, refrigeration problems, cracked vials … In addition, a vaccine vial containing several doses, once opened, the other doses must then be used in the next few hours – and are therefore sometimes thrown away for lack of finding a taker. While some vendors have reported several thousand doses thrown away at once, the most common reports were of only four wasted doses at a time, according to NBC. Two national drugstore chains, Walgreens and CVS, reported over two million wasted doses each, and Walmart and Rite Aid, over one million. According to previous data provided by health authorities, between the start of the US vaccination campaign in December 2020 and March, only around 200,000 doses had been wasted. Of the 15 million thrown away, most were thrown away during the summer months (June to August), NBC notes.

15 million doses discarded against 371 million administered

This figure represents a small fraction of the total number of doses distributed in the country since December (nearly 444 million), as well as the number of doses actually administered (371 million). But anti-Covid vaccination remains very unequal in the world, and the race for doses is a reality, many countries have so far only been able to vaccinate a small part of their population, especially in Africa. “It’s a question of fairness”York University public health professor Tim Doran told NBC. “You have very rich countries, with access to the vaccine, which are simply throwing away doses.”

Read also

The United States announced in early August that it had sent foreign countries 110 million doses of vaccine, and began to distribute in late August part of the donation of 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccine promised to poor countries.

The drafting of LCI with AFP

On the same subject

The most read articles VIDEO – Storm Ida: images of deadly flooding in New York “I am not an antivax, I do not want to get this vaccine”: Akhenaton comes out of silence after his hospitalization VIDEO – Afghanistan: the incredible secret operation of American veterans School allowance and “flat screens”: Macron supports Blanquer after his controversial remarks LIVE – Education, health, safety … Emmanuel Macron details the measures of the “Marseille en grand” plan

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.