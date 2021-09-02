Covid-19. Cherbourg: a child tested positive, a class (already) closed

La Manche Press See my news

A child tested positive for Covid-19 at the Courlis school in Cherbourg (Manche). (© La Presse de la Manche)

Day of Back to School and already students sent home by the pandemic of Covid-19. a child of a elementary class from Les Courlis school, in Querqueville (delegated municipality of Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, Handle), has been tested positive. “He was probably infected during a summer camp. He was in contact with him, and received his positive test at the beginning of the afternoon ”, details Dominique hebert, deputy mayor in charge of education in Cherbourg, who did not know the level of the class concerned.





Informed families

Consequence, linked to level 2 health protocol set up by the government: the class will close from this Friday, September 3, 2021, and will remain so for seven days. The courses will be organized at a distance. “We found out about 6 pm. Families were able to be informed this Thursday evening, ”adds Dominique Hébert.

