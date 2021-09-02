Covid-19: the third dose of vaccine is not an “urgent need”, according to a European agency

The World Health Organization is not alone in calling on countries not to rush third doses of the anti-Covid vaccine. This Wednesday, September 1, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) affirmed that there is, “in the current state of knowledge”, “no urgent need” to administer an additional dose of Covid-19 vaccine to fully vaccinated individuals in the general population. “The priority must be to vaccinate eligible people who have not yet completed their vaccination”, says the European disease agency.

On the other hand, in a technical note published in the evening, the ECDC recommends these additional doses or “booster” for people with weakened immune systems, in line with the WHO position. “Additional doses should already be considered for people with severely weakened immune systems as part of their initial vaccination, if they do not achieve a sufficient level of protection”, estimates the European agency based in Stockholm, which covers around thirty countries including the 27 members of the EU.

The injection of a booster dose or not does not stop dividing. The WHO denounced on August 18 the rush of rich countries for a third dose of vaccine against Covid, stressing that scientific data had not demonstrated their need at this stage. Injecting a third dose now is equivalent to “handing out extra life jackets to people who already have one, while we let others drown without a life jacket.”, had notably affirmed the emergency director of the WHO, Mike Ryan.

“All vaccines authorized in the EU are currently highly protective against hospitalization and severe forms linked to Covid-19, while one in three adults over 18 is not yet fully vaccinated”, underlines in the same way the ECDC.

Despite these statements, and faced with signs of weakening vaccines against the Delta variant, several countries have decided or considered booster doses, most often for frail people, but sometimes for the entire population.