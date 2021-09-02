More

    Cristiano Ronaldo erases Ali Daei’s record for national goals

    News


    Author of a double header at the end of the match against Ireland, Cristiano Ronaldo allowed Portugal to win 2-1. CR7 becomes in passing the top scorer in the history of the selections with 111 goals in 180 caps.

    Iranian striker Ali Daei’s record is down. From the head, Cristiano Ronaldo scored this Wednesday evening his 110th and 111th goals in the Portuguese selection, respectively in the 89th and 90th + 6, thus becoming the record holder for the number of goals in the selection, all countries combined, ahead of Ali Daei (109 goals in 149 selections).

    This double from the new Manchester United player, who had missed a penalty earlier, allows Portugal to win 2-1 against Ireland and remain at the top of their World Cup qualifying group A 2022. Cristiano Ronaldo, more than ever in the legend of football.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleJean-Louis Francisque, first president of SMGEAG
    Next article➡️ Charles Abi, happiness is in the loan! ⋆ Peuple-Vert.fr – Foot – ASSE

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC