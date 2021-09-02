Cristiano Ronaldo released by Portugal

The planet football had yet another exceptional evening this Wednesday evening. With his 110th and 111th goals in 180 appearances for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo became the top scorer in the selection, overtaking Iranian Ali Daei. At 36, CR7 also holds the records for top scorer in the Champions League (135), Euro (14), European selections (84) or Real Madrid (450). A new record for the five-time Ballon d’Or, which recently made its comeback at Manchester United. If this new high-level performance allowed his people to snatch victory against the Republic of Ireland (2-1) in the World Cup qualifiers, it still resulted in the suspension of the Portuguese, warned for removing his jersey during the second goal.





As a direct consequence of the yellow card received by Slovenian referee Matej Jug: Cristiano Ronaldo is suspended for Tuesday night’s trip to Azerbaijan. In a statement published on the official website of the Portuguese Football Federation, the Portuguese star was thus authorized to leave the selection: “Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the national team stage this Thursday”. Ronaldo’s release means he will also miss Saturday’s friendly against World Cup host Qatar in Hungary. Despite everything, no date has been given regarding his effective return to Manchester United.