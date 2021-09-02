Cristiano Ronaldo tied another impressive record!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top 10: the best scorers in the history of PSG

Since last night, Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the spotlight around the world. It must be said that CR7 struck very hard last night by scoring a double against Ireland which allowed him to become quite simply the top scorer in the history of the selections with 111 goals, ahead of the legend Ali Daei.

But Cristiano Ronaldo also took advantage of the evening to achieve an equally impressive record. Indeed, Stats Foot pointed out that CR7 has simply become the second European player in history to score for 19 consecutive seasons in the A selection. Only Irishman Robbie Keane has done so well in the past A record broken next season ?

Cristiano Ronaldo? ￰ ﾟ ﾇ ﾹ becomes 2nd European player in history to score in 19 consecutive seasons in Selection A after Robbie Keane? ￰ ﾟ ﾇ ﾪ @PSSportsFR #PORIRL

– Football Stats (@Statsdufoot) September 1, 2021