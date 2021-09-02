criticized, booed for his long breaks, Stefanos Tsitsipas in turmoil

With two victories in two games, including one easily acquired at the expense of Frenchman Adrian Mannarino (6-3, 6-4, 6-7 [4], 6-0) Wednesday August 1, Stefanos Tsitsipas started his US Open tournament in the best possible way. But despite irreproachable results, the Roland-Garros finalist is in the middle of a big controversy, which shakes up the start of the tournament.

The reason ? The long breaks that the Greek takes at the loss of a set, which sometimes last up to seven minutes. Against Adrian Mannarino, in the second round, he returned to the locker room to change after conceding the third set. Six minutes later, the Greek returned to the Arthur-Ashe, but this time greeted with a flurry of boos from the audience. The New York public is known to express itself widely during meetings …

Whistles which did not prevent him from then extinguishing the revolt of Mannarino. And the multiple criticisms come from this point: is it precisely these extended breaks that allow him to reverse the dynamics of the meeting, by cooling an opponent a little too fit for his liking? For his French opponent, the observation is simple: “For me, a toilet break is just for going to the bathroom. Or if you have to change, well … Otherwise you don’t go off the court. But if it’s just to break the rhythm, I think the rules are badly done. It is sometimes a little unsportsmanlike to get off the court when things are going badly. ” But the world n ° 3 denies it.

“I haven’t done anything wrong, so I don’t understand. What’s the problem?” asked the Greek after the meeting. “This break in the third set allowed me to cool off, as I like to do”, explained Tsitsipas. “It’s good for me to be less sweaty and to feel fresh, to start a new set with a fresh frame of mind, to recalibrate.”

“I haven’t broken any rules”, insisted the Greek, arguing that there is no time limit imposed in the locker room. “I try to be as quick as possible. Sometimes I just need a little extra time. That’s it.”

This is not the first time that Stefanos Tsitsipas has been the target of criticism from his opponents for such an attitude.

"I lost all respect for Stefanos Tsitsipas", Andy Murray said after his defeat in the first round against the world number 3 (2-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4). What to announce the color of other reproaches …





Fact of the day. It takes Stefanos Tsitipas twice as long to go the bathroom as it takes Jeff Bazos to fly into space. Interesting. – Andy Murray (@andy_murray) August 31, 2021

“It’s not so much leaving the court as all the time it took. I expected it. But even if you prepare yourself for it mentally, you can’t help but the effect it has on you physically. When it’s that long, several times in the match … Every time right before my serve, after I won the third set too, then when he was 0-30, all of a sudden he goes changing his racquet … It’s no coincidence. And I don’t want to believe he needed it. He was moving very well for over two hours after his medical break. “

On Monday, he had taken seven minutes to make the same round trip on the Arthur Ashe court, against Andy Murray. Earlier in the season, the German Alexander Zverev had also openly criticized him. “I just don’t understand when some criticize other players. I did everything the right way. If I didn’t, I should be penalized. But as far as I know it’s a need when I am in the field, playing “, he concluded.

Tsitsipas clearly defends himself by invoking the very famous “don’t blame the player, blame the game”. In the meantime, it is the Greek who qualified in the third round, thanks to his break, or not.

The image of Tsitsipas is still taking a hit. Two weeks ago, the Greek government criticized the world number 3 after saying it did not want to be vaccinated against Covid-19.