More

    Crysis Remastered Trilogy: dates for the release of Crysis 2 Remastered, Crysis 3 Remastered and the physical version of Crysis Remastered

    Technology


    Although Crysis Remastered did not convince everyone, Crytek will still go on by proposing a Crysis 2 Remastered and one Crysis 3 Remastered on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC at the end of the year, with modernized single player campaigns, but no multiplayer. It now communicates more precisely on the release dates and terms of purchase of these ports.

    Crysis Remastered Trilogy 01 06 2021 key art 4K wallpaper logo wallpaper

    Concretely, it is on October 15th that Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered will be released on theEpic Games Store, the PlayStation Store, the Microsoft Store and theeShop, priced at € 29.99 per unit. A Crysis Remastered Trilogy will also be available on that date for PC, PS4 and Xbox One in digital format for € 49.99, but also in physical on PS4 and Xbox Series X | S. On Switch, no Crysis Remastered Trilogy, but alongside the separate digital editions, there will be boxed releases for each album, starting with Crysis Remastered September 28 (available for pre-order for € 39.99 from Amazon.com). The physical editions of the trilogy and single strands will all contain a bonus art card, and “20 art cards signed and numbered by members of the development team have been scattered in a few cases.”

    For the record, there will be no dedicated versions on next-gen, but the games will still be optimized for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, to be playable “between 1080p and 4K up to 60 fpd, thanks to the dynamic resolution which allows to obtain excellent performance on current hardware “. So you know everything about the near future of Crysis on your consoles!


    thumbnail editorAuxance
    Editor
    Favorite editor of your favorite editor since 2009, passionate about booming music, fan of comic series of all kinds. I have played Pokémon a little too much in my life.
    Follow me : Twitter Gamergen


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleColomiers wins in Oyonnax!
    Next articleWill Smith is in “Fortnite” … Kanye West seems to have cheated on Kim Kardashian …

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC