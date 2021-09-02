Crysis Remastered Trilogy: dates for the release of Crysis 2 Remastered, Crysis 3 Remastered and the physical version of Crysis Remastered

Although Crysis Remastered did not convince everyone, Crytek will still go on by proposing a Crysis 2 Remastered and one Crysis 3 Remastered on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC at the end of the year, with modernized single player campaigns, but no multiplayer. It now communicates more precisely on the release dates and terms of purchase of these ports.

Concretely, it is on October 15th that Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered will be released on theEpic Games Store, the PlayStation Store, the Microsoft Store and theeShop, priced at € 29.99 per unit. A Crysis Remastered Trilogy will also be available on that date for PC, PS4 and Xbox One in digital format for € 49.99, but also in physical on PS4 and Xbox Series X | S. On Switch, no Crysis Remastered Trilogy, but alongside the separate digital editions, there will be boxed releases for each album, starting with Crysis Remastered September 28 (available for pre-order for € 39.99 from Amazon.com). The physical editions of the trilogy and single strands will all contain a bonus art card, and “20 art cards signed and numbered by members of the development team have been scattered in a few cases.”

For the record, there will be no dedicated versions on next-gen, but the games will still be optimized for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, to be playable “between 1080p and 4K up to 60 fpd, thanks to the dynamic resolution which allows to obtain excellent performance on current hardware “. So you know everything about the near future of Crysis on your consoles!



