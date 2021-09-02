Crysis Remastered Trilogy: official release date, separate purchases,… All the details

Between July and September 2020, Crytek proudly announced the return of Nomad to various media in a remastered version, more than a decade after the initial release. After an announcement concerning the arrival of a trilogy, during the summer of 2021, Crytek has just formalized the release date and given a multitude of details around its launch.

It is true that the arrival of a Crysis Remastered gave the feeling of clearing the way for the two other adventures where we camp Alcatraz then Prophet. Crytek then surprised his world by announcing to unite the three adventures within a single game, Crysis Remastered Trilogy. Corn summer leaks coming from Australia seemed to reveal much more than the release of a simple trilogy.

And in fact ! Because today Crytek has just announced the release date of Crysis Remastered Trilogy in an all-in-one pack, available on October 15th, but also the individual release of Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered on the same date. Note that this collection will benefit from a physical release for consoles Xbox and Playstation, without further details. For the Switch, it’s a different story: Nintendo’s portable console will have to be content with a separate release for the three games.

Cut to offer optimized and improved performance on new generation consoles, this trilogy will be playable between 1080p and 4K and up to 60 FPS, where the original opus were satisfied with a resolution of 720P and 30 FPS. To this end, Crytek had already published two comparative Xbox and Playstation to highlight the differences between the versions. Beyond that, this all-in-one pack embeds better dynamic resolution, a completely revised lighting system and high definition textures.





Recap of upcoming launches for October 15 Crysis 2 Remastered and Crysis 3 Remastered : including the single player campaigns of the original games released in 2011 and 2013 respectively, these two games will be launched on the Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store and Nintendo Switch eShop October 15 for € 29.99 each. Boxed versions for the Nintendo Switch will be available later.

We are delighted to offer fans of the Crysis franchise our new all-in-one Crysis Remastered Trilogy pack that will accompany the separate release of the Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 remasters. stunning, smooth frame rates and high-quality textures no matter what platform they choose, with fast-paced 60 FPS gameplay on PC and next-gen consoles, plus plenty of other graphics enhancements. We encourage all players to watch the comparison trailer to see the differences for themselves – Steffen Halbig, Project Manager at Crytek

