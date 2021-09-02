Cuban vaccines against Covid-19 soon available in the West Indies?

The vaccination campaign in Cuba is gaining momentum. From now on, two formulas are administered to the population. The government intends to complete this campaign by the end of the year.

A new vaccine has just been authorized by the Cuban health authorities, Soberana-2. It is administered in three doses, like the Abdala vaccine, used since June 2021. These two vaccines were designed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, also called the Finlay Institute.

Soberana and Abdala are attenuated or diminished virus vaccines, like most vaccines. Classically, they are composed of a sequence of the Covid-19 virus rendered harmless in the laboratory. It is distinguished from vaccines composed of a strand of messenger RNA.







Cuban vaccine Abdala.

© Centro de Ingeniería Genética y Biotecnología



Four countries with different political regimes have already ordered the Abdala vaccine: Iran, Vietnam, Argentina and Venezuela. It will be manufactured under license in that country. Authorities in Havana say they are in talks with many governments to export doses around the world.

A 92% effective vaccine

According to its promoters at the Finlay Institute, Abdala is 92% effective. This first vaccine against the coronavirus designed and produced in Latin America could soon be available in some countries of the Caribbean. It remains to be seen whether it will also be in Guadeloupe and Martinique. Its design would, possibly, be of such a nature as to reassure those who fear messenger RNA vaccines.

Health cooperation with Cuba is already a tangible reality, as shown by the mission carried out by 15 doctors from this country over three months in Martinique. An action requested by the CHUM and the Saint-Paul clinic, validated by the Regional Health Agency and supported by the Territorial Collectivity of Martinique.

However, the purchase of vaccines from Cuba risks arousing reluctance on the part of our health authorities and our political institutions. Knowing that the vaccine strategy is the responsibility of the State, it would be surprising for the Minister of Health and the CTM to take the initiative to import the Soberana-2 and Abdala vaccines, however manufactured in our close vicinity.