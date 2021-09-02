Cyril Hanouna congratulates Benjamin Castaldi on his line found in TPMP (VIDEO)

Before attacking a summary very loaded with current events, Cyril Hanouna evoked the elegance of Benjamin Castaldi. His columnist explained to him that he had returned to his line of yesteryear.
The thirteenth season of Do not touch My TV started this Monday, August 30. For its return, the show welcomed new columnists, like Louis Boyard or Paolo Levi, but it was also marked by the return of an emblematic speaker of the program, Matthieu Delormeau. Benjamin Castaldi, meanwhile, took over the reins of 6 to 7 – whose presentation will now be rotating – the show that precedes the talk show and which looks back on the best moments of the day before. Bernard Montiel and Valérie Benaïm should take over in the coming weeks. Before attacking a loaded summary, Cyril Hanouna, in a dark mood, swept away the former host of Secret Story on its elegance, which led it to evoke its rediscovered line.
Benjamin Castaldi has found his old costumes
“I don’t know what’s going on, or he’s become single and he’s looking, or ‘it’s complicated’. Or he got prizes on the three-piece suits. Or this summer he resold everything, he only bought costumes. Or he opened his eyes to his wardrobe, he said to himself: ‘Oula, it’s a disaster’. But there it is beautiful “, launched the host in great shape. Benjamin Castaldi gave the reasons for his elegance to his accomplice. “I opened my closet and found some old costumes from TF1”, he started his explanation. “And as at the end of the season, I had pushed a little too much, I had become a bit thick. There was too much chest. So I stopped weight training a bit. I did more. dry. And suddenly, I returned to the costumes that I wore ten years ago “, noted the host not without pride.
“I find you magnificent”
And the result seems convincing. “You want me to tell you ? I find you magnificent “, underlined Cyril Hanouna. “There it is. He’s become handsome again. He was otherwise. He was different, he was elsewhere … “, confirmed the troublemaker of C8 who, however, could not help but end these compliments with a small valve on the eyes of his columnist. “Looks like you have two peepholes.”