Data of 39 million French people for sale on the Dark Web

Damien Bancal, from the Zataz blog, announced that he had spotted the sale by a hacker of a database made up of personal information concerning 39 million French people. The file is for sale on the Dark Web and some Internet forums.

As always, to promote sales a free sample of 100,000 examples is offered. The blogger therefore pretended to be a buyer in order to verify the type of data thus offered within the offer.





He explains as follows: “I saw people from Marseilles there, like Tahitians, Lyonnais, Parisians or even inhabitants of more modest towns like Gerzat, Ussel or Le Bourget”. Unfortunately, it is impossible to know where the data came from and to identify which platform could have been hacked in this way.

What risks?

For French people whose data appears in this type of list, the dangers are numerous.

They can therefore be the target of phishing attacks, but depending on the data collected, the risk is much higher. So, with the right data, cybercriminals can switch to identity theft, or brute force attacks to try to recover passwords and target other more confidential data, such as bank data.