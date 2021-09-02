Death of Greek composer Mikis Theodorakis, symbol of resistance

The great Greek composer, Mikis Theodorakis, a former resistance fighter and opponent of the colonels’ dictatorship, died at the age of 96 in Athens, we learned from a hospital source on Thursday.

Mikis Theodorakis had become famous by composing the music for the film “Zorba the Greek” (1964), a catchphrase taken up throughout the world. But he was also known for his soundtracks of films, of “Z” in 1969 and “Serpico” in 1973.

From oratorios to symphonies, from hymns to operas, he has endeavored to open up classical tradition and poetry to the general public, setting to music Axion Esti of the Nobel Prize winner Odysseas Elytis or the Canto General of Pablo Neruda.

He had suffered from heart problems in recent years and had previously been hospitalized.

Born July 29, 1925 in Chios, Aegean, into a family of Cretan origin, Mikis Theodorakis is the author of a vast work and the most famous of Greek composers. It has become the symbol of resistance in Greece through the ages.

Engaged with the Communists during the civil war which broke out in Greece following the world conflict, he was deported to the penal island of Macronissos, where he was tortured.

At the start of the Colonels’ dictatorship, which began on April 21, 1967, Theodorakis was arrested.

During the financial crisis that hit Greece, he demonstrated against the austerity measures imposed by the country’s creditors (ECB, EU, FM).





“Mikis Theodorakis now passes into eternity. His voice has been silenced and with it all Hellenism has been silenced,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday, who decreed three days of national mourning from Thursday.

– “Mikis was our story” –

The Greek flag was at half mast on the Acropolis on Thursday and a minute’s silence was observed in the Greek parliament.

“Mikis was our story,” said the Greek Prime Minister.

“Mikis has brought light to our souls. He has marked with his work the lives of those who have chosen the road of democracy and social justice”, shared on social networks the leader of the left opposition (Syriza) and former Prime Minister, Alexis Tsipras.

Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni reacted on Thursday in a statement: “Today we have lost part of the soul of Greece. Mikis Theodorakis, our Mikis to all, the teacher, the intellectual, the resistance fighter , is gone. The one who made all the Greeks sing poets “.

The President of the Republic Eikaterini Sakellaropoulou hailed “a Greek creator and at the same time universal, an invaluable asset of our musical culture (…) who dedicated his life to music, to the arts, to our country and to its inhabitants , to the ideas of freedom, justice, equality, social solidarity “.

“With deep emotion and endless applause, we say goodbye to Mikis Theodorakis, activist-creator, leader and pioneer of a new combative art in music,” the Greek Communist Party said Thursday.

“The Friends of Greece and the Greek people today mourn the disappearance of a giant of culture and freedom, Mikis Theodorakis,” said Jack Lang, former Minister of Culture under François Mitterrand who had met the artist.

“Mikis remains for eternity an iconic fighter for democracy and freedom,” he added.