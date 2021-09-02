Delta variant wreaks havoc in the United States

The European Union has decided to only allow Americans vaccinated against Covid-19 to come, because the United States is no longer a safe country. The Delta variant has caused contaminations to fly away, especially in conservative states.

The American authorities fear to exceed the previous peaks of contamination, because of the Delta variant which only increases the number of people infected with Covid-19. In hospitals, emergency services are under pressure and mortuaries are running out of space. The death toll has doubled in the past two weeks, with more than 1,300 people succumbing to the Delta variant on Tuesday, August 31. “We see patients who are younger and younger, they are 30, 40, 50 years old. They suffer, they demand more and more oxygen, and finally, they die”says Dr. Ahmed Elhaddad, emergency director at a Florida hospital.





74% of American adults have received at least one dose, but vaccination is leveling off, especially in conservative and southern states. In Florida, contaminations are exploding, despite a tragic symbol. Recently, a famous radio host renamed “Mr Antivax” died of Covid-19. To encourage vaccination, companies decide to tighten the screw. “Companies don’t want to have to shut down their business all over again. And if it has to go through compulsory vaccination, they will do it “, observes Dorit Rubinstein Reiss, professor specializing in labor and health law. This is the case in many banks or Disney. Fox News sacks the recalcitrant. Contaminations also increase in children.