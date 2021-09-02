Denis Brogniart gets involved and reframes the former candidate

Clémence Castel is the only candidate to have won Koh-Lanta twice. After winning in 2005, the young mother was once again illustrated in 2018. Determined, the pretty brunette is back for a fourth participation and is thus on the bill of the current All Stars season called “Koh-Lanta, the legend”. And while the former candidates express their amazement at the prowess of the candidates of the current season, one of them has just thrown a spade at the champion.

This is Ahmad! In the edition “The island of heroes” in 2020, the candidate had literally become the laughing stock of the web after having failed to drown several times in the tests. Throughout the game, he was also unconvinced during the trials since he very often finished last … His strategist side had nevertheless managed to lead him to the seventh episode where he was eliminated after 18 days of survival. This did not prevent launching: “Clémence after four Koh-Lanta finally becomes interesting” by watching the last episode of the program.

A spike that literally annoyed Denis Brogniart who replied: “Tell me, review your ranges! Clémence has been very strong in the events since her first season”. To put things straight, Ahmad then replied to the host: “Interesting in her approach to the game and her confessions! In the event she has always been top!”.





While exchanging with another former candidate, Ahmad also clarified about Clémence: “You’re crazy, I like it too! And her confessions are top I find from the start. Finally, she hyped me in her various ITWs by announcing a stratege side assumed leader in this season. To be continued!”

