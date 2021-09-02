department stores are in crisis

Tourists have deserted the Parisian department stores, which are seeing their footfall and turnover plummet. Is this the end of a model?

The Galleries Lafayette, the BHV, and the Printemps Haussmann are institutions of the capital. These department stores are facing one of the worst crises in their history. After a closure during containment, they are still deprived of their foreign buyers. There is a lack of Chinese tourists, usually very numerous to come to shop. At Galleries Lafayette, tourists represent 50% of turnover. In recent months, the tourist coaches that parked in front by the dozen have disappeared.

The management of Galleries Lafayette has therefore changed its strategy by opening the largest shoe department in Europe and a space dedicated to second hand over 300 square meters. The goal: to attract French customers. The compulsory health pass at the entrance could further weaken attendance. According to experts, the department store model must reinvent itself. Industry professionals expect a return to normal at the end of 2023.