Deschamps eaten by egos, Valbuena balances

According to Mathieu Valbuena, Didier Deschamps is simply no longer the man for the job for the France team.

We don’t know if there is a link with the return of Karim Benzema to the French team, but Mathieu Valbuena is very critical of the Blues, and especially their coach, Didier Deschamps. “He simply lost the keys to the truck”, hit the Olympiakos player this Thursday on RMC.

The day after a pitiful draw against Bosnia (1-1), Valbuena made a clear statement. “We had a lot of debate before the Euro saying that we had a fantastic team, the best in the world. Yes, on paper… I had said that it had to play together, that there was an osmosis between them. On yesterday’s match, we can see that nothing has changed. For me the responsibility, he often says it himself and likes to say it: it is Didier Deschamps. “





Valbuena, whose last of 52 selections dates back to October 2015, especially criticizes the boss of the Blues for his lack of questioning. “After the Euro, we did not hear Didier Deschamps talk about football while explaining what happened. It’s not a ten-minute story against Switzerland ”, regrets “Petit Vélo”.

And Valbuena points to a deeper problem, he who knew Deschamps well, whether in the national team or in a club. “I know him from OM, recalls the attacking midfielder. When there are big personalities, egos – maybe not in a bad way – it is difficult for him. “

