Despite the law, the practice is still relevant

It is called “white death”. Sugar is the cause of many health problems (obesity, overweight, diabetes, and other associated pathologies …). However, in the Overseas Territories, some processed products are still widely overdosed in sugar.

The Lurel law of 2013 aimed to regulate the practice of manufacturers, products such as yogurts or sodas with 27% to 50% higher sugar levels in Reunion Island or the West Indies than in France. But it would seem that it is not applied, reveals the Chained Duck in its Wednesday edition. Eight years after the enactment of this law, differentiated sugar levels would still be applied.

According to the media, the government would also seek to delay the publication of a document “overwhelming”, namely an investigation of the general directorate for competition, consumption and the repression of fraud (DGCCRF) on the use excessive sugar content in processed foods in the overseas territories.

What to react the former deputy Victorin Lurel (at the origin of the law, together with Hélène Vainqueur-Christophe) who split a Tweet in which he asks the State to enforce the law.

🔎The @canardenchaine reveals the Govt is seeking to bury a “damning” report on overseas sugar law enforcement. With @HWinner we request @BrunoLeMaire to make it public and to sanction fraudulent companies. The state must uphold the law pic.twitter.com/W1qfrKgmc9

– Victorin LUREL (@VictorinLurel) August 27, 2021



But also Jean-Hugues Ratenon, who sent a letter to Bruno the mayor, Minister of the Economy, Finance and Recovery. “Would the populations of Overseas be endangered on purpose to protect the omnipotence of money?”, asks the member for Reunion.