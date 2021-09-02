Di Maria attacks Sampaoli “he ended very badly with everyone”

Angel Di Maria, a 33-year-old winger from Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina, spoke to TyC Sports on the sidelines of the selection gathering. El Fideo was notably invited to talk about Jorge Sampaoli, current coach of Olympique de Marseille who had a disappointing stint with theAlbiceleste (2017-2018). He did not hide the fact that there is mainly the negative of the Olympian coach.

“I don’t know what I can tell you, because the truth is that I started very well and ended badly. He told me things that later weren’t like that, he told me it was Leo Messi, me and the rest every time he came to Paris.

Di Maria ” Sampaoli left me on the bench during the World Cup, without explanation. “

He treated me like I was one of the best but after just one game he left me on the bench during the World Cup, with no explanation. The next game against Croatia, which we lost, I didn’t even go to warm up. The third match, against Nigeria, I played again because it was obvious that they were going to put the greatest players, because the disaster was happening. He’s a very strange person. He started very well with everyone and ended very badly with everyone. A lot of things happened between him and Beccacece (manager of the selection), there was no one to guide us in the best way. “



Di Maria doesn’t pretend, he didn’t like working with Sampaoli. It is not only because he was a substitute, which can still be accepted even if the Parisian winger had an important place in the selection. The big concern is the speech which was not followed then in the facts, that without speaking then to the player. Management that inevitably goes wrong. The former Argentina coach has a certain personality which has already led to complicated outcomes in some teams. Now, we can grant him that he may have another version or some explanations to give about this period.

Whether there will be an answer remains to be seen. In any case, this already adds a little tension to the next matches between OM and PSG. Perhaps it is precisely around the matches that there will be exchanges between Sampaoli and Di Maria in the media. Even if the player probably did not think about it when answering in this interview. He especially defended his place with the Argentine selection.