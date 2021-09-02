Di Maria settles accounts with Sampaoli, “a very strange person”

In an interview with TyC Sports, Angel Di Maria, Argentine winger of PSG, attacks the management of Jorge Sampaoli when he was coach of the Albiceleste. He will find him in Ligue 1 during the shock against OM.

Angel Di Maria doesn’t like Jorge Sampaoli too much and it has nothing to do with the OM-PSG rivalry. The Parisian winger retains a certain bitterness against the Marseille coach since his time on the Albiceleste bench (2017-2018) ended with an elimination against France in the round of 16 of the 2018 World Cup (4-3 ).

“I don’t know what I can tell you, because the truth is that I started very well and ended badly, he recalled in an interview with TyC Sports. He told me things that later weren’t like that, he told me it was Leo (Messi), me and the rest every time he came to Paris. He treated me like I was one of the best but then only one match he left me on the bench during the World Cup, without explanation. The next match against Croatia, which we lost, I didn’t even go to warm up. The third match, against Nigeria, j ‘had replayed because it was obvious that they were going to put in the bigger players, because disaster was coming. “





“He ended very badly with everyone”

“He’s a very strange person, added Fideo. He started very well with everyone and ended very badly with everyone. A lot has happened between him and Beccacece (manager of the selection) , there was no one to guide us in the best way. It was a shame because it was the last World Cup for Masche (Javier Mascherano), and it ended up going in the worst possible way. “

After coming close to elimination in the pool, Argentina had managed to qualify miraculously for the 8th before falling against France. Sampaoli was dismissed from his post shortly after. He was appointed OM coach in February 2021 but has not yet crossed paths with PSG. His first shock against the Parisian rival is scheduled for October 24 (11th day of Ligue 1). The reunion with Di Maria promises to be freezing.