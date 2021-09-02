Dimitri Payet: the huge meatball before his dinner with Emmanuel Macron

Dimitri Payet was not in front of the match of the France team on Wednesday evening. The OM player was invited to dinner with Emmanuel Macron, passing through Marseille. And the international tricolor made a mistake by announcing his meeting with the President of the Republic.

The No. 10 Olympian was proud to spend part of the evening with the Head of State, known to be a fervent supporter of Olympique de Marseille. He thus shared his joy on social networks. But its publication was marred by a gross spelling error. “Presidential dinner,” he posted on his Twitter account.

The Reunionese, invited with his president Pablo Longoria, but also other actors of the sporting, associative, cultural or economic world, quickly realized his error and deleted his message before posting a new correctly spelled one. . “Presidential dinner,” he wrote, accompanied by a photo of himself in a suit.





But the damage was done and some Internet users did not fail to take screenshots which they reposted under Dimitri Payet’s new message.