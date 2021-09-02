Disappearance of Delphine Jubillar: the request for release of her husband Cédric rejected by the justice

the essential

Lawyers for the young woman’s husband have announced that they will appeal the ruling.

On August 24, Cédric Jubillar’s lawyers filed a new request for release of their client, suspected of the murder of his wife Delphine. This Wednesday, September 2, more than two months after the imprisonment of the husband of the young mother of a missing family, Me Alexandre Martin, one of Cédric Jubillar’s lawyers, confirms to La Dépêche du Midi that this request was rejected by the judge of freedoms and detention.

Measured hopes

Cédric Jubillar’s lawyers announced to La Dépêche that they would appeal the decision. This appeal will be studied within a fortnight before the instruction chamber. “We take note of the decision, reacted Me Jean-Baptiste Alary. The law allows us to challenge it, we will challenge it. I will see Cédric Jubillar in a few days, Saturday morning. He must be disappointed and surprised. But generally speaking. , I prepare my clients. I invite them to be cautious and reserved. I tell them to have hope in justice, but measured hopes. “





Since the imprisonment of their client on June 18, the trio of lawyers who defend their defense challenges the elements brandished by the prosecution, believing that the investigation focuses only on the husband of the missing, leaving others according to them. potential leads.

This new judicial step comes as new investigations are awaited in the coming days around Cagnac-les-Mines and its wooded areas to find traces of Delphine. A first hearing of Cédric Jubillar is expected in October in the office of the examining magistrates.