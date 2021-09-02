Disappearance of Delphine Jubillar: the request for release of her husband Cédric was rejected

The request for release of Cédric Jubillar, imprisoned since his indictment for the murder of his wife Delphine, was rejected, according to information from BFMTV. This request was filed on August 25 by his lawyers.

The judge of freedoms and detention therefore did not accede to their request, once again. The first call, filed on June 23, did not lead to the release of the 30-something either: the investigative chamber of the Toulouse Court of Appeal had decided to keep the craftsman in detention, considering that “serious or concordant ”actually weighed against him.



Cedric Jubillar has been in the Seysses (Haute-Garonne) remand center since June 18. He was indicted after six months of investigations after the disappearance in Cagnac-les-Mines (Tarn) of his wife Delphine Jubillar nurse, on the night of December 15 to 16, 2020.