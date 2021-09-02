More

    Disappearance of Delphine Jubillar: the request for release of her husband Cédric was rejected

    News


    The request for release of Cédric Jubillar, imprisoned since his indictment for the murder of his wife Delphine, was rejected, according to information from BFMTV. This request was filed on August 25 by his lawyers.

    The judge of freedoms and detention therefore did not accede to their request, once again. The first call, filed on June 23, did not lead to the release of the 30-something either: the investigative chamber of the Toulouse Court of Appeal had decided to keep the craftsman in detention, considering that “serious or concordant ”actually weighed against him.


    Cedric Jubillar has been in the Seysses (Haute-Garonne) remand center since June 18. He was indicted after six months of investigations after the disappearance in Cagnac-les-Mines (Tarn) of his wife Delphine Jubillar nurse, on the night of December 15 to 16, 2020.

    In the course of their research, the investigators dismissed the thesis of the accident. Cédric Jubillar is the number one suspect, in the context of the couple’s separation. But there is no material evidence today to confuse him, and Delphine’s body remains untraceable. The 33-year-old craftsman still disputes his involvement in the disappearance of his wife.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlethe predominant Mu variant in Colombia
    Next articleWalmart increases 565,000 employees by at least $ 1 an hour

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC