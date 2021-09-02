disasters cost $ 383 million per day, almost 8 times more in 50 years

Studies on the links between climate change and extreme weather events are increasing. A new report published on September 1 by the United Nations is one of them and it delivers a series of very gloomy statistics. According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Atlas, which lists the death toll and economic loss due to extreme weather, climate and hydrological events, such disasters have increased fivefold in the past 50 years.

Even more worrying, this outbreak of extreme phenomena will continue in the years to come under the effect of climate change, as the last report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC),

“The number of extreme meteorological, climatic and hydrological phenomena is increasing. They will become more frequent and more serious in many regions of the world under the effect of climate change”, warned Petteri Taalas, the secretary general of the UN organization, quoted in a press release.

11,000 identified disasters

“This means more heatwaves, droughts and wildfires, like the ones we’ve seen recently in Europe and North America. There is more water vapor in the atmosphere, which exacerbates extreme precipitation. and deadly floods. Warming oceans have affected the frequency and area of ​​existence of the most intense tropical storms “, added Petteri Taalas.

Climate change involved in floods in Germany and Belgium

In detail, between 1970 and 2019, some 11,000 disasters of this type were recorded, causing more than 2 million deaths and more than 3.640 billion dollars in losses. In other words, a disaster attributed to these phenomena has occurred on average every day for the past 50 years, killing 115 daily and damage amounting to $ 202 million.

The deadliest disasters were droughts (650,000 victims), storms (more than 577,000 victims), floods (58,700), then extreme temperatures (around 55,700).

As for economic losses, they jumped from an average of $ 49 million per day in the 1970s to $ 383 million per day from 2010 to 2019. Three of the ten most costly disasters occurred in 2017. They are ” is Hurricanes Harvey ($ 96.9 billion), Maria ($ 69.4 billion) and Irma ($ 58.2 billion)

The number of deaths divided by three

The only positive point in the report: while the number of disasters has jumped, the number of deaths has been divided by three thanks in particular to the improvement of warning systems which have made it possible to improve prevention, preparedness and emergency activities. ‘intervention. The number of victims thus fell from more than 50,000 in the 1970s to less than 20,000 in the 2010s.

The report notes, however, that the vast majority of these deaths (over 91%) occurred in developing countries. And much remains to be done, underlines the document, since only half of the 193 members of the WMO today have a multi-hazard early warning system. Besides, “Meteorological and hydrological observation networks are seriously deficient in Africa, parts of Latin America and the Pacific and Caribbean island states”, underlines the press release.





Another point of surveillance: the number of people exposed to disaster risks is increasing due to population growth in exposed areas and the increasing intensity and frequency of meteorological phenomena.

“Increased international cooperation is needed to tackle the chronic problem of the displacement of huge numbers of people each year due to floods, storms and drought. We need to invest more in comprehensive disaster risk management by ensuring that adaptation to climate change is integrated into national and local disaster risk reduction strategies, “said Mami Mizutori, who heads the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

Adapt urgently

Adaptation is the poor relation of climate policies around the world. Most countries focus their efforts on mitigation, which consists of reducing emissions of gases responsible for warming the atmosphere. Adaptation consists of developing solutions that facilitate the planet’s adaptation to the consequences of climate change.