Discovery of a rare and aggressive form of Alzheimer’s

Several people from the same family presented with orientation problems and memory problems.

Today, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common neurodegenerative disease. It has long been known as a disease that erases memories and steals the mind. Most cases occur after the age of 65, but in some people the disease begins long before.

An international team of scientists, led by neurobiologists in Sweden, has identified an extraordinarily rare form of the disease which, so far, has only been found in one family. “This form of Alzheimer’s is aggressive, fast and steals the most productive years of its victims as well as their cognitive functions.“The study sums up. In Sweden, researchers have dubbed this form of the disease” Uppsala APP removal “- after the family that has this DNA error.”People with the disease have an age of onset of symptoms in their early 40s and suffer from a rapid course of the disease.“, Dr María Pagnon de la Vega told the journal Science Translational Medicine.

The family history behind the genetic discovery began seven years ago in Sweden when two siblings visited a clinic with memory problems, orientation problems, etc. At only 40 and 43 at the time, the siblings were sadly not the only ones in the family whose minds were confused. Another relative their age had almost identical symptoms. Brain scans have revealed the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease. Brain scans identified signs of atrophy in the fronto-parietal and mid-temporal regions of the brain. All were still in their early 40s at the time of the test.

More than 50 mutations

The team collaborated with a large team of neuroscientists, structural and molecular biologists, and imaging experts across Europe. The researchers found that the mutation accelerated the formation of plaques of brain-damaging proteins called beta-amyloid, or simply Aβ. These plaques destroy neurons and therefore destroy the executive functions of the brain itself.

“All of the carriers had a deletion in a specific chain of amino acids that are part of the amyloid precursor protein. Imagine a much shorter pearl necklace, the result of six missing pearls“, summarizes the study. This deletion cuts a band of six amino acids, leading to destructive deposits of Aβ protein throughout the brain. Prior to this discovery, more than 50 other mutations in the APP gene had been identified and are associated with the early onset of Alzheimer’s disease.

