More

    “Drug users are accomplices” of traffickers, declares Emmanuel Macron during his visit to Marseille

    News


    The head of state promised in front of the police that the government “will not let go” against drug trafficking.

    Article written by

    Posted

    Update

    Reading time : 1 min.

    “Everyone in our country must understand that drug users are accomplices” traffickers, denounced Wednesday, September 1, Emmanuel Macron in front of the police gathered in a police station in the 14th arrondissement of Marseille.

    The cancer that is eating away at the city, like other cities. It’s the drug

    The President of the Republic emphasizes that “it is not unique to Marseille. But it is concentrated in certain neighborhoods“. Then, Emmanuel Macron promises:”We won’t let go“.

    Emmanuel Macron promised to give the police “the means to act, to pound and make certain situations irreversible”. He boasted “increasing results” actions already taken by the government.

    We will continue and we will go to the end, by giving you the means, by creating the irreversibility of certain deal point closures. And by dismantling the most installed networks nationally and internationally


    Emmanuel Macron

    The Head of State intends to carry out these actions “by empowering everyone locally “. These actions are “a priority of the Minister of the Interior “ alongside the Minister of the City “with all the associations” and the Keeper of the Seals.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleVIDEO – Spain: a violent thunderstorm causes major flooding in Catalonia
    Next articleGas, APL, Partial unemployment… Everything that changes on September 1st

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC