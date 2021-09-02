“Drug users are accomplices” of traffickers, declares Emmanuel Macron during his visit to Marseille

The head of state promised in front of the police that the government “will not let go” against drug trafficking.

“Everyone in our country must understand that drug users are accomplices” traffickers, denounced Wednesday, September 1, Emmanuel Macron in front of the police gathered in a police station in the 14th arrondissement of Marseille.

The cancer that is eating away at the city, like other cities. It’s the drug

The President of the Republic emphasizes that “it is not unique to Marseille. But it is concentrated in certain neighborhoods“. Then, Emmanuel Macron promises:”We won’t let go“.

Emmanuel Macron promised to give the police “the means to act, to pound and make certain situations irreversible”. He boasted “increasing results” actions already taken by the government.

We will continue and we will go to the end, by giving you the means, by creating the irreversibility of certain deal point closures. And by dismantling the most installed networks nationally and internationally

Emmanuel Macron

The Head of State intends to carry out these actions “by empowering everyone locally “. These actions are “a priority of the Minister of the Interior “ alongside the Minister of the City “with all the associations” and the Keeper of the Seals.