Duel comparison: Ninja Air Fryer AF100EU vs Proscenic T21

Ninja’s Air Fryer AF100EU at the top, the Proscenic T21 and its basket at the bottom.

At Proscenic as at Ninja, the device does not take up much space on the worktop, but the height may complicate its storage. If you plan to leave your fryer out and ready to go, note that the coating of the T21 is a little less messy than that of the Air Fryer AF100EU, much brighter and therefore susceptible to fingerprints. Also preferred is the Proscenic control panel. It is both very discreet when the fryer is switched off, and very clear after switching on thanks to its backlighting and pictograms. At Ninja, orders are only marked in English.

The Proscenic T21 control panel on the left, and the Air Fryer control panel on the right.

The Proscenic T21 also has the advantage of allowing the temperature to be adjusted to the nearest degree, and of being connected. If the Proscenic Home application that comes with it did not completely seduce us because of the bugs and translation problems encountered during our test, it still offers recipes and the possibility of recording its own programs. It can therefore constitute a more interesting.



The Proscenic Home application allows you to find recipes and control the T21 fryer.

Finally, we also prefer the basket of the Chinese model: it is not only larger with its capacity of 5.5 liters (against 3.8 liters), but also better designed to circulate hot air with its suspension system. .

The basket of the Proscenic T21 at the top, and the tank of the Air Fryer AF100EU at the bottom.