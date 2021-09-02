Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds chase Gal Gadot in 100% fun trailer

Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot are top thieves tracked down by FBI Agent Dwayne Johnson in the Netflix trailer for Red Notice.

While the advent of streaming platforms and their growing hold on the industry provide many reasons for lamentation, it is clear that their competition is most fascinating. Each seeks to nibble each other’s market shares, with the 200 million Netflix users being enormously envious.

Thus, the platform war never ceases to mourn wallets and leave the boards of banknotes dying. While Amazon Prime Video has shelled out nearly $ 200 million just to acquire The Tomorrow War and a billion to produce the series The Lord of the Rings, and that Apple TV + is going to sign a big check for the next movie starring Jennifer Lawrence, Netflix is ​​not falling apart.

The proof with his next blockbuster: Red Notice, carried by a trio of the most bankable, composed of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

A “red notice”, or red alert, is a procedure initiated by Interpol to track down and capture globally wanted criminals. And when top FBI profiler (Dwayne Johnson) teams up with criminal (Ryan Reynolds) to arrest another particularly tough criminal (Gal Gadot), it is the assurance of a show where everyone is handsome and well-groomed to hit each other and run against the backdrop of explosions.

In any case, this is the tone of this trailer which walks our heroes in pretty landscapes, from a snow-covered fortress to a bullfighting arena a little too digital. The Reynolds-Johnson duo will have more to live with than in the short and forgettable meeting of Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw, in particular because Reynolds refines with each film his character of Pierre Richard pyrotechnician. One should probably not expect the energy of The goat, or even that of Tango & Cash, but hope gives life.

It’s hard to say if Gal Gadot will play anything other than umpteenth badass Barbie, who alternates between the fashion show and the kicking back.







The wicked was in white

Red Notice is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, already behind Almost Secret Agents and Skyscraper, but also Not even hurt ! (Dodgeball). We can draw whatever conclusions we want from this information, but at least the fatal trio and the film’s 160 million budget promise to splash our eyes.

Red Notice will arrive on Netflix on November 12, 2021. If just the idea of ​​a buddy movie between Johnson and Reynolds causes your bile rejection, we recommend the trailer for Jane Campion’s next film, The Power of the Dog, with Benedict Cumberbatch as a vicious cowboy.