Ebba Ljungerud steps down as president of Paradox Interactive – News

The Paradox Interactive press release acknowledges that “differences of opinion” regarding the business strategy to be adopted for the future are at the origin of the departure of Ebba Ljungerud, who will however remain around for some time to ensure a good transition. His successor however knows the place very well since Fredrik Wester was already CEO of Paradox Interactive before the appointment of Ebba Ljungerud. Fredrik Wester had ceded his position as CEO without leaving Paradox, where he had taken the head of the board of directors. In view of his return to the post of CEO, Fredrik Wester has tendered his resignation as Chairman of the Board of Directors and will be replaced by Deputy Chairman Håkan Sjunnesson.

“Ebba has done a fantastic job as CEO of Paradox Interactive. Under his leadership, the organization, player base and our gaming projects have been strengthened and developed, providing the company with a solid foundation for future growth. We regret that she decided to resign, but we wish her good luck in her future endeavors.“, commented Håkan Sjunnesson.





Under the leadership of Ebba Ljungerud and despite a disappointing first half of 2021 caused in particular by the cancellation of an unannounced game with an external studio, Paradox Interactive will in any case have continued its impeccable growth, strengthened with the acquisitions of several studios, achieved the best launch in its history with Crusader Kings 3 and announced the highly anticipated Victoria 3. Paradox Interactive claims 5 million active players each month on its game catalog.

