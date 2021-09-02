Economy | Marseille Fair: entry this year will be exceptionally free

No need to try to collect invitations from your entourage or your acquaintances. Entry to the next Marseille International Fair, which will take place from September 24 to October 4, will, for this edition, be exceptionally free. So there will be no more excuse not to go there.

“Entrance will be free, confirms Loïc Fauchon, president of Safim, obviously respecting all the sanitary instructions of the moment. It is a decision that is more civic than commercial. For 18 months, Safim has played an important role through vaccination, tests and the manufacture of masks. This decision is somewhat in line with civic behavior“. The next Marseille International Fair wants to be a direct extension of the International Congress on Nature (IUCN) on the theme of eco-responsibility. “For three years, Loïc Fauchon recently wrote as a preamble to the presentation of the event, Safim’s teams, like those of its subcontractors, have mobilized to ensure that the legacy of the congress can benefit all the events hosted at Parc Chanot“.





A partnership has been established in this regard with the Arts Reserve (September 24 to 28). The general public will be offered prevention, waste reduction and eco-manufacturing activities. With the reception of Créamania (from September 30 to October 4), the Marseille Fair also tends to promote the do it yourself, this very fashionable trend which promotes the “home made“.

About twenty exhibitors will be there to showcase all the possibilities offered in this area, open the book of useful addresses and pass on the tips to the attention of neophytes. A fair placed on the theme “rock” which will be sponsored this year, the singer Christophe Maé.