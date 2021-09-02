EdF: Anelka’s opinion on Mbappé’s Euro

This Wednesday, on the airwaves of RMC, Nicolas Anelka gave his look at the failure of the France team during the last Euro. The former French striker notably pointed out the late integration of Karim Benzema (33 years old, 87 caps and 31 goals), recalled to the Blues to everyone’s surprise on May 18 by Didier Deschamps.

“The big problem with the France team at Euro is that the players were so focused on scoring Karim that they themselves forgot to play. It’s not the fault neither of Karim nor of the players. They wanted to do it well. But they forgot to play and it didn’t work out on the pitch. I think it was bad timing to take Karim just before the Euro. take six or eight months before so that players are used to playing with him, “said the former PSG player.





For Anelka, this late arrival of the Madrilenian in the group undoubtedly disturbed Kylian Mbappé, remained silent during this tournament. “There were situations where he could clearly go to score, he judges. He was looking at where Karim was to get him scored. When you know the Mbappé of PSG who kills the keepers … when he did not have it made to the Euro. ” Holders tonight against Bosnia-Herzegovina (see the 19:34 news), Mbappé and Benzema now have a little more time in front of them to find automatisms for the 2022 World Cup.

Read 24.503 times – by Romain Rigaux on 09/01/2021 at 9:08 p.m.



