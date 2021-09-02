Eduardo Camavinga talks about his move to Real Madrid

What follows after this advertisement

Frustrated by the failure of the Kylian Mbappé case, Real Madrid finally relieved its portfolio in the last hours of the summer transfer window by attracting Eduardo Camavinga in its nets. Trained at Stade Rennais, the young 18-year-old midfielder has therefore decided to join, for the next six seasons, one of the largest European teams for a transfer estimated at 30 million euros. Great hope of world football, the French international medium (3 selections, 1 goal), a time courted by the club of the capital, is preparing to open a new page of his career.

A trajectory that the main interested party apprehends with happiness and serenity as he thus revealed in a daily interview. The team : “It was done rather quickly, on the eve of the end of the transfer window. It’s a lot of joy, pride. The friends have roomed me and are happy for me. It’s a dream, any player would love to play for Real Madrid and I’m also happy to be with the U21s and to meet my friends. It’s nice to have the victory. (…) With the events (the transfer to Real Madrid), it is sure that I was happy and I also scored my first goal with the Hopes, that makes me even happier. “





Ambition and humility as watchwords

Author of a sparkling performance against North Macedonia this Thursday, Camavinga now occupies a prominent place in the Hopes selection and can legitimately aspire to a bright future in the jersey of A. But again, the native of Miconje ​​is advancing with humility and lucidity: “As soon as you are selected, you have to give your best, whatever your club. Just because I signed for Real doesn’t mean that it gives me more status. I have to bring my experience to the U21s, and it will be the same with Real Madrid as with Rennes. I feel like a leader of the Espoirs because I’ve been with this selection for a long time, I know all the players, it helps on and off the pitch. ”

Not hiding his very great ambitions, Camavinga is then aware that Real Madrid can propel him into another sphere but wishes to take things with rigor, without cutting corners: “Every footballer wants to play with his selection A but you have to take it step by step. I will first go home, do my business in Rennes, go to Real, make my place there little by little and we’ll see then. You have to be 100% with the Hopes, and you also have to face the facts that I did not do everything to be with the A. I must give everything, take the Hopes to heart because it is the France team, and I hope to give everything to return with the A’s. “ A new stage where all other responsibilities await him and that the neo-Madridist seems to have already integrated: “I rarely hit, but my father gave me a soap, he told me I had to start trying. Passing is good, but I have to take my responsibilities, that’s what I did. “