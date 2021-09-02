eFootball 2022: release date and details of the content of the first free-to-play season, an update on future novelties

Forget Pro Evolution Soccer, Konami announced the future of its football games with eFootball, mainly an experience free-to-play with in-app purchases and paid extensions, more designed for solo. The move toUnreal Engine will result in side changes gameplay, which the publisher detailed during the gamescom 2021. Now all that was missing was one piece of information to get started: the release date.

Already, if eFootball will be the name of the project as a whole over several years, it will be called at first eFootball 2022, “official title of the first season of content”. Logically, the year of the name of the application should change at each start of the school year as long as the free-to-play is active.

This eFootball 2022 will see the light of day September 30 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Windows 10 and Steam. Offline, you will only have access to 9 teams and 6 stadiums, and initially you will only be able to enjoy online matches with weekly events using preset selections. The adventure will only really begin this fall with an update adding the Creative Teams to build your own team, the new economy system, new modes, players to buy and collect, rewards via a Match Pass free and a Advance Match Pass premium, and the iOS and Android versions, which will overwrite the eFootball PES 2021. Several game mechanics and elements of the experience will also be integrated at this time, or as part of future patches: the program for the release and the months to come is detailed below.

Seitaro Kimura, producer of the eFootball series at Konami Digital Entertainment, comments: “Our platform is called ‘eFootball’ and ‘eFootball 2022’ is the title of our first season of content. Updates bringing new features, such as cross-platform matchmaking and compatibility with mobile controllers, will occur regularly over the coming months and will always be free. Content updates and game modes will also be launched after release, and will be available as appropriate for free or as a premium option. We look forward to welcoming new players to the pitch and hearing their feedback. “ Content available at the launch of eFootball 2022 At the heart of eFootball is eFootball World, where players can enjoy matches with official teams starting September 30, for free. The content will include: Offline Matches Players will be able to take on the AI ​​or a friend offline with a selection of nine authentic clubs: FC Barcelona, ​​FC Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United, Arsenal FC, SC Corinthians Paulista, CR Flamengo, CA River Plate, São Paulo FC.

Six stadiums will be available: Camp Nou, Old Trafford, Allianz Stadium, Emirates Stadium, Allianz Arena, eFootball Stadium. Online Events Players will be able to experience cross-generation matchmaking (PlayStation 5 vs. PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S vs. Xbox One) with weekly online events using pre-defined teams, to earn rewards such as GPs. Content available as part of a major eFootball 2022 update This fall, at a date to be announced soon, several major features will be added to eFootball World, including Creative Teams mode which will be available for free. The new monetization model will also be introduced at this time. It will be a rebalanced model to allow all players to achieve the same potential, regardless of how they get their items. The new content will include: Creative Teams Players will be able to sign footballers and coaches who match their preferred lineup and tactics, train and strengthen them to take on other players from around the world. In eFootball 2022, players will have the opportunity to target the signings they desire the most, making team building even more accessible.

Players will be able to select a Base Team from over 600 licensed clubs / teams to use their official emblem, jersey and stadium *, before building their dream team.

* Authentic stadiums will not be available for every club. New match modes * eFootball Creative League – In this league, players will be able to use their Creative Team to compete against other players to become the best in the world. They will need to earn points to be promoted to the next league level, and will earn rewards based on their performance during each of the 10 stages.

Tour Event – players will face the AI ​​in a tour format and earn rewards by accumulating Event Points.

Challenge Event – players will compete against other players online and will need to complete assigned objectives in order to earn rewards.

Online Quick Match – players will be able to engage in an online friendly match against other players with a selection of over 600 licensed clubs / teams, using cross-platform matchmaking (PC and consoles only).

Online Match Lobby – players will be able to create an online match room and invite other players for a 1vs1 encounter. * Some modes will be available after the release of version 1.0, more details will be shared soon.

New types of footballers Standard – footballers based on their performance during the current season, they can be signed with eFootball Coins (item Chance Deal) or GP (item Nominating Contracts).

Trending – footballers based on an impressive performance during a particular match or week, they can be signed with Nominating Contracts.

Featured – players selected by Konami who can be signed with eFootball Coins (item Chance Deal).

Legendary – players based on a remarkable season who can be signed with eFootball Coins (item Chance Deal) or eFootball Points (item Nominating Contract).

There will be three currencies within eFootball: eFootball Coins (premium currency), GP (earned by playing) and eFootball Points (earned by playing). More information is available on the official website. Match Pass and objectives * After several matches of different types played, Match Passes will reward players with items such as “Nominating Contracts”, which will allow them to sign players of their choice, eFootball Coins and more. Players will have the option to purchase a premium “Advantage Match Pass” to get more rewards.

Players will also be able to receive rewards for completing objectives and will have the option to spend eFootball Coins to unlock premium objectives. * Some features will be available after the release of version 1.0, more details will be shared soon. eFootball on iOS and Android Thanks to the Unreal Engine with which the eFootball platform is built, the experience has been unified on consoles, PCs and mobiles in order to offer console-level gameplay on iOS and Android devices. The current eFootball PES 2021 app will be updated to become eFootball 2022 and will be completely reworked with a new engine and new features. Despite some big changes, the dev team made sure that current users can keep a lot of items when eFootball 2022 launches this fall. The complete list of items that may or may not be kept is available on the official website. As with the console and PC versions, the eFootball mobile platform will receive regular updates. During these, which will be free, compatibility with mobile controllers will be added and with it, the possibility of choosing cross-platform matchmaking between all players with a controller. Future updates Here are some examples of features and content that will be added to the platform at a later date, with more details shared soon: Edit Mode The ability to fully customize teams, jerseys, players and more will be added free for compatible systems – more details will be shared shortly. Additional gameplay updates Compatible with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers for the PlayStation 5.

Advanced ball trap.

Power Pass, Power Shot and other special moves.

Compatibility with mobile controllers.

Full cross-platform matchmaking (PC, consoles and mobile).

If you only swear by the paid versions, eFootball PES 2021 Season Update is still available from € 19.99 on Amazon.com.