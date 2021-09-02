eFootball 2022: The new free PES launches at the end of September in a light version

Konami has removed the “PES” designation from its virtual football license, which has become eFootball. The first episode of this new free-to-play license, eFootball 2022 will be released on September 30 on consoles.

Konami announced: eFootball 2022 will be regularly updated with new content. This new free plan will indeed be released in a very “light” version at the end of the month, before welcoming its future features. On September 30, you will be able to access these contents:

Players will be able to play against the AI ​​or against another player locally with one of these nine licensed clubs: FC Barcelona, ​​FC Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United, Arsenal FC, SC Corinthians Paulista, CR Flamengo, CA River Plate, São Paulo FC. They will be able to evolve in six stages: Camp Nou, Old Trafford, Allianz Stadium, Emirates Stadium, Allianz Arena, eFootball Stadium.

Matchmaking between platforms from the same manufacturer will already be available at launch: PS5 vs PS4 and Xbox Series vs Xbox One. You will be able to participate in weekly online events featuring pre-defined teams, and allowing you to win various rewards like GP.

The first update coming soon

Unfortunately it is the only content that should be available at launch. Corn the first content update should arrive quickly, since Konami announced it during the fall (at the same time as the release of the iOS and Android versions of the game). This update will bring the new monetization model of this free-to-play. The “Creative Teams” mode will also arrive with this patch. In it, Konami announces:

Players will be able to sign footballers and coaches who match their preferred training and tactics, train and strengthen them to compete against other players around the world. In eFootball 2022, players will have the opportunity to target the signings they desire the most, making team building even more accessible.

Players will be able to select a Base Team from among over 600 licensed clubs / teams in order to use his official emblem, jersey and stadium (official stadiums will not be available to all clubs), before building his dream team.

This update will also bring the traditional online modes to play a quick match against another player, or against a friend via a lobby. An online mode called “Challenge Event” will offer you matches in which you will have to meet specific objectives, while the mode “Tour Event” will offer you to face the AI ​​in a tour allowing you to win rewards. Finally, you can show the talent of your Creative Team in “eFootball Creative League”, an online league. You will have the opportunity to sign different special players, depending on their performance during the season, a match, or players selected by Konami.





As in all free-to-play, premium benefits will be offered to those who pay. Indeed, eFootball 2022 will offer three types of currencies : two types that you earn by playing, GP and eFootball Points, and one that you buy, eFootball Coins. To note, it will still be possible to earn Coins while playing, thanks in particular to the “Match Pass”, which will reward players who test several types of matches. But there again, it will be possible to buy a premium “Advantage Match Pass”, in order to win even more rewards …

Note in passing that iOS and Android versions will not be a new application. Indeed, it is a free upgrade from eFootball PES 2021 to eFootball 2022, completely reworked with a new engine under Unreal Engine and new features. Konami announces that current players will be able to keep their items from one version to another. Updates will add full controller support and cross-platform matchmaking later.

The following

Afterwards, Konami will continue to update its game regularly for free, including the famous “Edit Mode” allowing to fully customize teams, jerseys, players, etc … Konami also announces future compatibility of haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on PS5. Gameplay elements like “Advanced Balloon Trap”, “Power Pass”, “Power Shot”, and others special moves will be added as updates. Finally, full cross-platform matchmaking between PC, consoles and mobiles will also arrive in a patch.

To sum up: eFootball 2022 releases in a lite version on September 30 for PC (Steam and Windows 10), Xbox Series and Xbox One, PS5 and PS4, ahead of regular content updates. The mobile versions will arrive during the fall at the same time as the first console / PC update.

