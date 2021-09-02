eFootball 2022 will arrive on September 30 – News

The game will therefore be available first on PC (via Steam), PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series and Xbox One, before the mobile versions also make their arrival later this fall on iOS and Android, at the same time as the first one. updateeFootball 2022.

Because, logically with the model now in force, all the components of the game will not be available upon its release. On September 30, it will be possible to play offline for free with nine licensed teams (FC Barcelona, ​​FC Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United, Arsenal FC, SC Corinthians Paulista, CR Flamengo, CA River Plate, São Paulo FC), against the AI ​​or against a human player, and this in six stadiums: Camp Nou, Old Trafford, Allianz Stadium, Emirates Stadium, Allianz Arena, eFootball Stadium.

You will also be able to participate in weekly Online Events, with predefined teams, in order to accumulate one of the in-game currencies.

Because of course, eFootball 2022 will work on the basis of three virtual currencies: eFootball Coins (referred to as “premium currency”, and therefore probably corresponding to real money), GP and eFootball Points (which will be earned by playing).





The latter will come in particular to irrigate the Creative Teams, which will arrive with the first update, and will leave players “sign footballers and coaches who match their preferred training and tactics, train and strengthen them to take on other players from around the world“. It’s easy to see where Konami is going with this: obviously, it’s still about chasing the lucrative FUT of FIFA. Here we find the idea of ​​basing ourselves on a licensed team (emblem, jersey, stadium) before trying to build its dream team by recruiting players available in different versions, more or less scratched. Some of these versions – the Featured, corresponding to players selected by Konami – who are already recruitable thanks to the famous “premium currency“.