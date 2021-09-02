Electric cars more expensive to insure than thermal vehicles



The price difference can be explained by the value of the vehicles. (Pixabay / Hans Rohmann)

Insurance for electric and thermal vehicles are roughly the same, on average. But when comparing similar models, it is the electric vehicle that is much more expensive to insure.

Switching to an electric vehicle can be tempting. On paper, these models have many advantages, including refills much more affordable than a full tank of gasoline. But another element must be taken into account: the cost of insurance. The comparator Lesfurets.com published a study, reports Le Parisien.

The latter takes into account the rates offered by 28 listed insurers, depending on the engine of the vehicle. And the price of quotes made between January and July is different.





More expensive electric vehicles

Indeed, the average price of auto insurance for a thermal vehicle is € 691.05 per year. It amounts to € 665.71 for an electric motor. But the prices differ especially when similar models are compared. There, it is the insurance for an electric vehicle which is much higher. For example, it is 280 € for a Clio, against 525 € for a Zoe, at the lowest price for all-risk insurance. Same observation at Citroën with an insurance of 376 € for a C3, against 449 € for a C-Zero.

A difference which can be explained by the value of the vehicles. “Without integrating state aid or possible manufacturer rebates, the list price of a ZOE is twice as high as a Clio and we find it at the level of insurance”, explains General Manager Lesfurets .com, Rami Karam.

A more advantageous insurance premium

Still, electric vehicles have an additional advantage: the insurance premium. “The insurer may consider that an electric vehicle will travel less distance because of its range, its charging time,” explains Rami Karam. Especially since the electrical conductors generally travel slower. Electric vehicles also have fewer parts and are therefore cheaper to repair.

Be careful though when taking out insurance for an electric vehicle. It is preferable that this covers certain items, such as the charging socket or the battery.