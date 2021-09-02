Electric cars: the top 10 sales in France from January to August 2021

VIDEO // The Tesla Model 3 continues its race at the top of cumulative sales since January, ahead of the Renault Zoé and the Peugeot e-208, in an electric car market which is growing in market share.

There were 1.126 million new passenger cars sold in France between January and August 2021, according to data provided by the Automotive Platform (PFA) and AAA Data. And 89,803 100% electric cars were registered over the same period. The latter remain just behind plug-in hybrids which accumulate over the same period 89,987 registrations. These two engines posted market shares of 8% each over the first 8 months of the year, while those of thermal engines continued to decline. The diesels show a market share of 22.5% (against 30.9% over the first 8 months of 2020) and the gasolines are at 41.8% against 49.8% a year earlier. Hybrids are continuing their momentum with a market share that has gone from 12.4 to 24.9% in one year, still over the same period.

Model 3 takes to the sea

And the star of 100% electric is undoubtedly Tesla’s Model 3, which started to rise again in August, after a slump in July, due in particular to an organization of deliveries at the end of the quarter. Electricians generally took the hit in July, after the drop in the ecological bonus on July 1. But the entry-level of the Californian brand still benefits from the price reduction adopted at the start of the year which allows its purchaser to recover this ecological bonus.





In August alone, the Tesla Model 3 posted 2541 registrations, against 1177 for the Renault Zoé and 1033 for the Peugeot 208. It still ranks 18th in registrations of new passenger cars, all engines combined over the first eight months. of the year, ahead of the Renault Zoé which does not budge from 20th place.

The ranking of the best-selling models, for the month of August alone, shows a surprise, the good performance of the MG ZS EV which climbs to 4th place, with 659 registered models.

If we take a closer look at the top 10 best-selling models over the first eight months, the hierarchy has not been jostled and each retains its rank. The top 3 continues to widen the gap with the pursuers.

SALES OF NEW PRIVATE ELECTRIC CARS FROM JANUARY TO AUGUST 2021