Electric cars: why insurance can cost you dearly

The cost of insuring an electric vehicle can vary from simple to double, according to a study by insurance comparator Lesfurets.com. The prices are not the same depending on the model.

The French are going electric. 110,916 electric models were sold in France in 2020. This is not much compared to the 1.6 million new thermal models sold, but it is an increasing figure. The three best-selling models were the Renault Zoe ahead of the Peugeot e-208 and the Tesla Model 3.

It must be said that state aid helps to lower the price of the bill. In Occitania, the region offers a “mobility eco-check” for the purchase of a used electric or plug-in hybrid car. Once you have your vehicle in hand, the cost of recharging is much less than a full tank of gas. To these expenses, we must add the price of insurance. And beware of surprises!

The insurance comparator Lesfurets.com analyzed the rates of 28 insurers by comparing an electric model with a vehicle of a similar category from the same manufacturer: a Renault Zoe with a Clio, a Citroën C-zero with a C3 and a Volkswagen ID.3 with a Polo. The comparison focused on an average policyholder profile (with a bonus of 72) and an all-risk rate.





In each case, the price of the electric model is more expensive than the thermal model. The premium even varies from single to double between a Renault Clio and a Renault Zoe. Thus, a Renault Clio 1.0 SCE 65 Life is insured at 280 € per year, a Zoe ZE Intens R110 at 525 €. A thermal Renault Mégane is even cheaper at € 487.

Up to twice as expensive!

The explanation is quite simple: “Without integrating state aid or possible manufacturer rebates, the list price of a Zoe is twice as high as a Clio and we find it in insurance. “, explains to the Parisian Rami Karam, the general manager of the Lesfurets.com site. It is strongly recommended to compare prices because insurers take several factors into account to calculate a price: manufacturer’s profile, history, vehicle chosen, use or place of life.

Electric models, however, have advantages that insurers should take into account: the insured travels fewer kilometers than with a thermal vehicle, he drives generally less quickly and an electric model has fewer parts than a gasoline model which limits the cost of parts in the event of repair after an accident.