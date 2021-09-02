Elizabeth II: Her canon grandnephew Arthur Chatto will join the Royal Marines!

It is the turn of the queen’s grandnephew to try his luck in the Royal Marines. According to the information of the Sun published on August 30, 2021, Arthur chatto, Lady Sarah Chatto’s son and Princess Margaret’s grandson, has just been accepted for one-year officer training. The 22-year-old Briton, based in Edinburgh, reportedly recently announced the good news to Elizabeth II.

This August, Arthur Chatto joined the royal family at Balmoral Castle, where the clan traditionally spends their summer holidays. “He told the Queen everything and she is happy and proud. Prince Edward was a great support“, reported a tabloid source. His uncle the Earl of Wessex closely follows these military beginnings since he himself followed this training at the end of the 1980s, without going all the way. At the end of this demanding training, Arthur Chatto will become the first member of the royal family to join the Royal Marines.





The British royal family is closely linked to the armed forces since the Queen is at their head. Naturally, several of his heirs occupy (or have occupied) military posts: Prince Charles and his sons, Princes William and Harry, as well as the decried Prince Andrew … Arthur Chatto’s career also recalls the career of his cousin Harry: both were educated at the prestigious Eton College before embarking on military training. Following Prince Philip, Prince Harry was even the Captain General of the Royal Marines, before he was forced to leave his post, following his departure from the Firm.

No more shirtless Insta posts …

The young man seems very motivated by this new military experience. The attractive Briton reportedly took advantage of his stay in Balmoral to hike more than 30 kilometers in the Scottish mountains and camp under the stars. The former art history student at the University of Edinburgh, also a part-time sports coach, had already shown determination – and biceps – last summer, completing a tour of England in paddle.

The handsome brunette is definitely the royal personality to follow. Unfortunately, whoever is 29th in order of succession to the throne deleted the Instagram account on which he was having great success with his muscular physique and his smile worthy of a Colgate advertisement (see slideshow). So hard to know if he still shares the life of his girlfriend Lizzie Friend …