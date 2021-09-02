“Emmanuel Macron forgets the general interest in favor of political marketing”

FIGAROVOX / TRIBUNE – Emmanuel Macron published a video on social networks on the occasion of the start of the school year, in which he pays tribute to Samuel Paty and honors a bet made with youtubers McFly and Carlito. The head of state is committing a serious communication fault, believes Mathieu Slama.

Consultant and political analyst, Mathieu Slama works for several media, notably Le Figaro and Le Huffington Post. He published The War of the Worlds, Reflections on Putin’s Crusade Against the West, (ed. de Fallois, 2016).

The scene is surréaliste. This is a video posted on social networks by Emmanuel Macron to wish pupils and students a good start. In this video, the head of theState pays tribute to teacher Samuel Paty to highlight how education is at the heart of our Republican pact. But it also shows, a few seconds before this tribute, a photo-portrait of McFly & Carlito to honor a bet that had been concluded during the video posted on YouTube last May, a video which already represented an indisputable attack on dignity. of the presidential office.

Emmanuel Macron, through this video, committed a triple fault.

The first, the most obvious, is the incredible indecency which consists in mixing, in the same video, the vulgar nod to comedians youtubers and the tribute to a national drama which touched the country in its very soul. How could such an idea germinate in the minds of Elysée communicators? The head of state had a thousand other opportunities to lend himself to this crude communication operation, but he did so during a video which should, in principle, preserve the seriousness and solemnity of the tone and the speech. The outraged reactions which have not failed to surge on social networks clearly show that the President has touched a sensitive nerve there, in a country still traumatized by the barbaric Islamist assassination of this teacher who has become, by the drama that he suffered, the symbol of the Republic and the dangers that lie in wait for it. We do not play so lightly with such a symbol, especially when we embody the Republic in all its history and all its values. There is an error there which questions us both on the political sense of the Head of State (because such a mistake is an immense strategic error) and on his real attachment to the republican principles.

All the political communication of the last decades has made this confusion between political marketing and general interest, and Emmanuel Macron represents in a way the culmination and the quintessence of this deleterious confusion for our democracy. Mathieu slama

We must also underline the incredible gap between this communication operation and the gravity of the period we are going through. The country is fractured as rarely it has been in our recent history, in particular because of the sanitary measures which have been taken such as the extension of the sanitary pass; hundreds of thousands of French people demonstrate in all the cities of France on Saturday and express their anger vis-à-vis the setbacks in freedoms and the policies of Emmanuel Macron; we are living through an immense social and security crisis illustrated by the recent tragedies in Marseille; the migratory crisis linked to the afghan crisis continues to worry the French … The moment is serious, difficult, and requires a different attitude than that which consists in honoring a bet taken with YouTubers in the context of a video which, already , had surprised a good number of French people by its vulgarity.





The third fault of this video is to think that it is possible to mix solemnity and lightness, to continue to try to seduce a young audience in a way of communicating that ape influencers and other celebrities on social networks. The Head of State is not an influencer, and he cannot address the people, including the youth, in such a light manner. The presidential office involves two things. First, the Head of State does not represent himself or his party but France and the French, and it is his responsibility to maintain a dignity and a height that correspond to this requirement of representation. Second, the Head of State does not have to “communicate”, but find the means to reach as many people as possible in his speeches and other communication actions; he is neither a company nor a public figure, but the guarantor of the general interest. All the political communication of the last decades has made this confusion between political marketing and general interest, and Emmanuel Macron represents in a way the culmination and the quintessence of this deleterious confusion for our democracy.

It is time for our rulers to understand that they have a duty to address the French with the dignity that the position and the current period require. Mathieu slama

But are we really surprised? All macronism, whose managerial ideology copies the methods of business to the political world, is first and foremost a matter of communication and marketing. As the deadline for the presidential election draws near, all means are good to attract future voters. The youth, in particular, have been the public pampered by the presidential communication for six months, through the video with McFly & Carlito but also through the TikTok videos posted by the Head of State during the summer to answer questions. on vaccination, videos resembling those that influencers regularly make on Instagram. The Élysée also contacted several influencers to promote vaccination, including … reality TV stars. La Macronie manages its communication as a business would, through collaborations with influencers, marketing operations and “cool” and modern formats. Without at any time worrying about the impact that this type of strategy can have on the symbolic image of the president, already undermined by the language differences and certain missteps of sad memory (we remember, for example, d ‘a music festival organized at the Élysée…).

It took this video published on the occasion of the start of the school year to expose this opportunism and this cynicism of Elyos communication. Young people don’t need to be talked to like an influencer would. She is intelligent, aware of the political and social issues of today, worried about her future and she expects more from her leaders than crude and inappropriate seduction operations. No com operation, even the coolest one, will solve the immense and profound problems it faces. As for the teachers, they deserved better than this tribute drowned in the indecency of the wink and the schoolboy joke. It is time for our rulers to understand that they have a duty to address the French with the dignity that the position and the current period require. The end does not justify the means, especially when these means are ineffective and counterproductive.