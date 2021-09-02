Emmanuel Macron pays tribute to Samuel Paty and shows the photo of McFly and Carlito

The head of state had promised in May, following an anecdote competition, to show a photo of the YouTubers during one of his interventions.

He has met his bet. In a video posted on his Twitter account, Thursday, September 2, Emmanuel Macron sent a message to the French for the start of the school year and showed the photo of McFly and Carlito. He had promised to do it last May during an anecdote contest with the YouTubers.

“This re-entry is made with the virus which continues to circulate. Faced with the virus, there are the famous barrier gestures, the famous song of our friends McFly and Carlito”, he said, pointing to a frame with the two authors of a song about physical distancing.





The president also insisted on vaccination for adolescents and paid tribute to Samuel Paty. “In this new school year, I have a very special thought for the parents and colleagues of Samuel Paty, no one has forgotten”, he said. “It reminds us how much the beautiful profession of teaching is at the heart of the nation, of our pact for our children and for all of us.”