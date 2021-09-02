Emmanuel Macron takes up the challenge of Mcfly and Carlito and displays their portrait during a speech

Barrier gestures, act V, final scene. In a video posted this Thursday on his various social networks, Emmanuel Macron took up the challenge imposed by Mcfly and Carlito. Six months ago, the Head of State asked the two YouTubers to realize

a clip reminding their (young) public of health measures. After

an anecdote competition which was held at the Elysée and

a trip with the Patrouille de France on July 14 for the two videographers, the President of the Republic kept his word.

On the occasion of the start of the school year, Emmanuel Macron assured, in a short speech of two minutes, to do the maximum so that the recovery is as normal as possible. “Faced with the virus that is circulating, I remind you, there are barrier gestures, the famous song of our friends McFly and Carlito, and we must continue to be careful”, expresses the Head of State by showing the portrait of two youtubers that he has been holding in his hand for several seconds.

– Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 2, 2021

Nearly 16 million views

The terms of the contract are not fully 100% respected since before turning their anecdotes competition at the Elysee Palace, Mcfly and Carlito had asked Emmanuel Macron to post a photo of them on his desk on occasion ” of a forthcoming speech, an interview, potentially that of July 14, ”they indicated. Finally, on July 12, the President of the Republic announced the vaccination obligation for caregivers and the extension of the health pass faced with a resumption of the epidemic of

Covid-19. A context that did not help the achievement of this challenge.

The clip of barrier gestures promoted by Mcfly and Carlito peaks today at 15.8 million views. This is almost the same score as the video for the trivia contest, which has a counter that shows 15.7 million reads.