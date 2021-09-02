Emmanuel Macron visiting a school before announcing new measures

Emmanuel Macron poses for a “selfie” with a resident of the Bassens district, in the north of Marseille, on September 1, 2021. LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP

After diving, Wednesday 1er September, in the problems of precariousness and insecurity experienced by the cities of the north of Marseille, Emmanuel Macron continues his visit on Thursday, attending the start of the school year, before detailing an emergency plan for the city.

On the second day of his visit to Marseille, the Head of State returned to the northern districts, the most popular of the city. He was welcomed Thursday morning in a CM2 class at the Bouge school, in the 13e arrondissement, district where the poverty rate is 28%. Arrived around 10 am, he was greeted by a few boos from anti-tax activists, before being quickly surrounded by children.

Accompanied in particular by the Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, and the Mayor of Marseille, Benoît Payan (Socialist Party, PS), the President listened to the complaints of the teachers and parents of this school which is seeing its last returned before its destruction. Cockroaches, bed bugs, classrooms where the temperature can reach 35 ° C in summer but where you have to wear a jacket and hat in winter: a teacher has identified the problems, stressing that his students “Deserves[ai]better ” and that they should not grow up in “The idea that they deserve this”. “We’re going to do this together”, replied Emmanuel Macron to those who challenged him.

Emmanuel Macron also declared that he had “A special thought for parents and colleagues” by Samuel Paty, the 47-year-old teacher who was beheaded in October 2020, near his college in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines), after showing caricatures of Mahomet to his students. “No one has forgotten” this drama, which “Reminds us how much the beautiful profession of teacher is at the heart of the nation, of our pact for our children and all of us”, he added at the end of a short video recorded in Marseille to mark the start of the school year.

In this video, Emmanuel Macron claims that the government is “Doing everything possible to make this return to school as normal as possible” despite the Covid-19 pandemic, welcoming “Exceptional mobilization” teachers and parents of students.

The head of state briefly showed a portrait of the two star youtubers McFly and Carlito to call on young people to be vaccinated and to respect barrier gestures. Emmanuel Macron had received them at the Elysee Palace in May after that their video defending barrier gestures had reached 10 million views.

Schools “unworthy of the Republic”

The president must also meet with teachers and parents of students about the need to renovate this small neighborhood school, some of whose equipment, such as the gymnasium, is very degraded, as is the case in many schools. from the city.





This field visit will be followed by the presentation, during the afternoon at the Pharo Palace, of the “Marseille en grand” plan, which will include a series of measures and projects, “Co-produced with local authorities”, according to the Elysee. Emmanuel Macron must in particular announce that the State will participate largely in the vast renovation plan, launched by the municipality, of more than 200 of the 472 schools in the city.

Prefabricated, sometimes installed for years or, in some establishments, rats in classrooms, collapsing roofs or bedbugs in dormitories … “Schools are unworthy of the Republic”, summarizes Mr. Payan, who estimates the financing needs of the first tranche at 1.2 billion euros.

Education is one of the three priorities of this vast plan, presented as “Historical”, to allow the second city of France – 870,000 inhabitants for Marseille and 1.6 million for the agglomeration – to try to catch up.

The other two are public transport, in a city that has only two metro lines, and the rehabilitation of substandard housing, nearly three years after the death of eight people during the collapse of a building rue d’Aubagne.

Macron “in the countryside”, according to the opposition

“A lot of things we’re going to launch won’t have results right away, I’m clear-headed. […] We will do the maximum, but I cannot tell you that we will succeed ”, Emmanuel Macron conceded on Wednesday.

Skepticism is shared by residents and local elected officials, who recall that many plans have been announced for decades for Marseille, without the situation improving significantly. “Of course that gives rise to hope. After that, it shouldn’t be a one-shot ”, reacted the mayor of Marseille, conceding that “Not everything will be done in six months, not in a year”.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon (La France insoumise), present as a deputy at a meeting with local elected officials, denounced “The pilgrimage of promises” of the president, who “Is in an election campaign”, betting that “Not a euro of these promises will be spent before the election”.

Eight months before the presidential election, this trip is widely commented on on the national political scene, the right-wing opposition focusing its criticism on Emmanuel Macron’s security record in Marseille, and beyond: at the national level, while the left demands that the state put more resources into social services.

After a dinner on Thursday with Mario Draghi, the head of the Italian government, Mr. Macron will dedicate the day of Friday to the environment, with a sea trip in the Calanques National Park and the opening of the World Congress of the International Union for the conservation of nature, which is held in Marseille until September 11.