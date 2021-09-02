Emmanuel Macron with the photo of McFly and Carlito for his back-to-school message

POLITICAL – It was an amazing political communication operation: on May 23, 2021, Emmanuel Macron is at the Élysée with the YouTubers McFly and Carlito. He participates with them in a trivia contest, after the influencers agreed to shoot a video reminiscent of the barrier gestures.

Continuation and end of this saga in several episodes: Thursday, September 2, the Head of State shoots a sequence facing the camera for his social networks on the occasion of the start of the school year. In his hands, he holds a strange object. A frame, face down. Emmanuel Macron ends up revealing the content after a few seconds of recording: these are the two grimacing faces of the youtubers with 6.8 million subscribers.

It was indeed the pledge that the president had received, while the two teams had both won this famous competition of anecdotes. McFly and Carlito, them, must have boarded a plane of the Patrouille de France at the time of July 14th.

Tribute to Samuel Paty

In this short video recorded in Marseille where he is traveling highly publicized, the Head of State also paid tribute to Samuel Paty, the teacher who was beheaded in October 2020 after showing caricatures of Muhammad to his students. “I have a special thought for the parents and colleagues of Samuel Paty,” he said.





“No one has forgotten” this drama, which “reminds us how much the beautiful teaching profession is at the heart of the nation, of our pact for our children and all of us,” he added.

A mixture of genres in terms of communication that can leave you wondering, as some journalists have noted on Twitter: