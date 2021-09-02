Emmanuel Macron with the photo of McFly and Carlito for his back-to-school message

POLITICAL – It was an amazing political communication operation: on May 23, 2021, Emmanuel Macron is at the Élysée with the YouTubers McFly and Carlito. He participates with them in a trivia contest, after the influencers agreed to shoot a video reminiscent of the barrier gestures.
Continuation and end of this saga in several episodes: Thursday, September 2, the Head of State shoots a sequence facing the camera for his social networks on the occasion of the start of the school year. In his hands, he holds a strange object. A frame, face down. Emmanuel Macron ends up revealing the content after a few seconds of recording: these are the two grimacing faces of the youtubers with 6.8 million subscribers.
It was indeed the pledge that the president had received, while the two teams had both won this famous competition of anecdotes. McFly and Carlito, them, must have boarded a plane of the Patrouille de France at the time of July 14th.
Tribute to Samuel Paty
In this short video recorded in Marseille where he is traveling highly publicized, the Head of State also paid tribute to Samuel Paty, the teacher who was beheaded in October 2020 after showing caricatures of Muhammad to his students. “I have a special thought for the parents and colleagues of Samuel Paty,” he said.
“No one has forgotten” this drama, which “reminds us how much the beautiful teaching profession is at the heart of the nation, of our pact for our children and all of us,” he added.
A mixture of genres in terms of communication that can leave you wondering, as some journalists have noted on Twitter:
The compol at the same time, it is to mix a debilou ref to McFly & Carlito and a tribute to Samuel Paty in a presidential message of back to school https://t.co/RFmPMIgQkR
– Etienne Baldit (@EtienneBaldit) September 2, 2021
In the opposition, some did not fail to criticize the communication of the Head of State denouncing an association and a “pitiful” form, as the European deputy of the National Rally and regional councilor Thierry Mariani wrote:
“Words fail me” communicated on her Twitter profile the president of the National Rally, Marine Le Pen, considering the approach “disrespectful” and “indecent”.
Pay homage to the late professor #SamuelPaty, murdered by Islamism, while exposing the photo of two puppets from YouTube as part of a schoolboy bet: words fail to qualify this level of indecency and disrespect. MLP https://t.co/2zcLwhN1nu
– Marine Le Pen (@MLP_officiel) September 2, 2021
At Les Républicains, it was Eric Ciotti who notably stepped up to the plate. “The at the same time is a shipwreck”, thus rebelled the new candidate for the primary of the right.
